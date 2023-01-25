© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia & Jordan Johnson, City Garden School

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published January 25, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Dayna Glanz
Jordan Johnson
Does your balance need improving? If so, OsteoStrong can help! Owner DAYNA GLANZ says it all starts by standing - with one leg! - on what they call a "vibration plate." Sign up for an orientation seminar today! Also, JORDAN JOHNSON, head of school at City Garden School, says CGS is about more than just standardized testing: "you will find that we are respecting their minds, their hearts and their hands." (5:04) January 25, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
