Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: CAAM's 7th Annual Unity Concert & CCP opens "Escape to Margaritaville"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published February 2, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Emily Edgington Andrews
Emily Edgington Andrews
T.J. Richardson
T.J. Richardson
Kevin Mauk
Kevin Mauk

Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri (CAAM) artistic director EMILY EDGINGTON ANDREWS invites everyone to the 7th annual Unity concert (honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.) next weekend in Columbia! Also, grab your fellow Parrothead(s) and come to Jefferson City for an evening of Jimmy Buffett's 'Escape to Margaritaville' at Capital City Productions. Tickets are going fast! Guests: T.J. RICHARDSON and KEVIN MAUK, co-directors February 2, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsEmily Edgington AndrewsChoral Arts Alliance of MissouriCapital City ProductionsT.J. RichardsonKevin Mauk
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
