Paul Pepper: Services for Independent Living, "Volunteering" & Spay Neuter MO's "Spay-ghetti Dinner"

Services for Independent Living is looking for volunteers for their 'Senior Connect' program. Duties include some grocery shopping, small jobs around the house and maybe just being a friend. Guests: MADISON ANDERSON and MAGGIE LANG | Also, The Spay Neuter Project's popular 'Spay-ghetti' dinner fundraiser is back after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus! Executive director JANEENE JOHNSTON is here with details. (4:41) February 7, 2023