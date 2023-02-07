© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Services for Independent Living, "Volunteering" & Spay Neuter MO's "Spay-ghetti Dinner"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published February 7, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Services for Independent Living is looking for volunteers for their 'Senior Connect' program. Duties include some grocery shopping, small jobs around the house and maybe just being a friend. Guests: MADISON ANDERSON and MAGGIE LANG | Also, The Spay Neuter Project's popular 'Spay-ghetti' dinner fundraiser is back after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus! Executive director JANEENE JOHNSTON is here with details. (4:41) February 7, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsMadison AndersonMaggie LangServices for Independent LivingJaneene JohnstonThe Spay Neuter Project
