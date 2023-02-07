Paul Pepper: Services for Independent Living, "Volunteering" & Spay Neuter MO's "Spay-ghetti Dinner"
1 of 3 — Madison Anderson.jpg
Madison Anderson
2 of 3 — Maggie Lang.jpg
Maggie Lang
3 of 3 — Janeene Johnston.jpg
Janeene Johnston
Services for Independent Living is looking for volunteers for their 'Senior Connect' program. Duties include some grocery shopping, small jobs around the house and maybe just being a friend. Guests: MADISON ANDERSON and MAGGIE LANG | Also, The Spay Neuter Project's popular 'Spay-ghetti' dinner fundraiser is back after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus! Executive director JANEENE JOHNSTON is here with details. (4:41) February 7, 2023