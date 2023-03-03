Paul Pepper: Lois Long, Advocate/Volunteer, "Aging Best"

"There comes a time when a decision has to be made whether a person needs long-term care, to be in a nursing home - and the doctor is involved, and the caregiver is involved - but the significant thing about caregivers is that many times these are people 70 and 80 years old who have promised a spouse, you know, "you can stay at home, I'll take care of you"; and when that becomes impossible, I think it's important that caregivers know that they are able to have the support of an organization like Aging Best." -- LOIS LONG, advocate/volunteer March 3, 2023