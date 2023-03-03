© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Lois Long, Advocate/Volunteer, "Aging Best"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published March 3, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Lois Long
1 of 1  — Lois Long.jpg
Lois Long

"There comes a time when a decision has to be made whether a person needs long-term care, to be in a nursing home - and the doctor is involved, and the caregiver is involved - but the significant thing about caregivers is that many times these are people 70 and 80 years old who have promised a spouse, you know, "you can stay at home, I'll take care of you"; and when that becomes impossible, I think it's important that caregivers know that they are able to have the support of an organization like Aging Best." -- LOIS LONG, advocate/volunteer March 3, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
