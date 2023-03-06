Paul Pepper: Adam Flores, MU Theatre Dept. & Wally Pfeffer and Ethan Vanderwert, MAA Scholarship

"Luchadora!" director ADAM FLORES introduces us to this relatively new play about a young woman who expresses herself through the art of lucha libre wrestling. Curtain goes up this Wednesday at the Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus! Also, "Mr. Mizzou" himself, WALLY PFEFFER, introduces us to freshman ETHAN VANDERWERT, recipient of Mizzou Alumni Association's scholarship program. (3:49) March 6, 2023