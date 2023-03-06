© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Adam Flores, MU Theatre Dept. & Wally Pfeffer and Ethan Vanderwert, MAA Scholarship

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published March 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Adam Flores
Wally Pfeffer and Ethan Vanderwert
"Luchadora!" director ADAM FLORES introduces us to this relatively new play about a young woman who expresses herself through the art of lucha libre wrestling. Curtain goes up this Wednesday at the Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus! Also, "Mr. Mizzou" himself, WALLY PFEFFER, introduces us to freshman ETHAN VANDERWERT, recipient of Mizzou Alumni Association's scholarship program. (3:49) March 6, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAdam FloresMU Theatre DepartmentWally PfefferEthan VanderwertMizzou Alumni Association
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
