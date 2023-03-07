Paul Pepper: Adam Brietzke, Big Bro Big Sis Derby Party & Todd Davison, Stephens College Theatre

Fans of both horse racing and oversized hats take note: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri is once again hosting The Big Derby Party on the same Saturday as the Kentucky Derby! ADAM BRIETZKE says this fundraiser is "all of the excitement you'd expect..." but it's "...right here in central Missouri." Also, theatre director extraordinaire TODD DAVISON is stepping out from the comforts of the Royal Theatre in Macon to helm Stephens College's musical performance of 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee', opening next week in Columbia! (3:49) March 7, 2023