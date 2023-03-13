© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Paul Pepper: Dr. Smrita Dorairajan, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "Plant-Based Diet"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published March 13, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Dr. Smrita Dorairajan
1 of 1  — Dr. Smrita Dorairajan.jpg
Dr. Smrita Dorairajan

Looking to make a change in your diet for the betterment of your kidneys? DR. SMRITA DORAIRAJAN, nephrology specialist at Truman Veterans' Hospital, suggests looking into a plant-based diet for the following reasons (among others): it helps to maintain ideal body weight, and it helps to reduce high blood pressure; in turn, it reduces heart trouble and progression of kidney disease. March 13, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
