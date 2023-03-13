Paul Pepper: Dr. Smrita Dorairajan, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "Plant-Based Diet"
1 of 1 — Dr. Smrita Dorairajan.jpg
Dr. Smrita Dorairajan
Looking to make a change in your diet for the betterment of your kidneys? DR. SMRITA DORAIRAJAN, nephrology specialist at Truman Veterans' Hospital, suggests looking into a plant-based diet for the following reasons (among others): it helps to maintain ideal body weight, and it helps to reduce high blood pressure; in turn, it reduces heart trouble and progression of kidney disease. March 13, 2023