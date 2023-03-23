Paul Pepper: Ken Midkiff, "Alspaugh Land Donation"

Back in January of this year, the City of Columbia approved the largest-ever land donation (for a park) courtesy of the Alspaugh family. Their one stipulation? That little-to-no development occurs on the property. Environmentalist (and today's guest), KEN MIDKIFF, has some good things to say about that deal: "I'm a member of the local Sierra Club, and we voted unanimously in favor of the donation". March 23, 2023