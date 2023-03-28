Paul Pepper: Major Kevin Cedervall, The Salvation Army & Walter Gassmann, Bond Life Sciences Center

2023 has been kind, thus far, to those who need The Salvation Army! MAJOR KEVIN CEDERVALL points to the success of programs at Harbor House as one reason; residents there are finding themselves with a place to call their own! Also, WALTER GASSMANN joins us from the Bond Life Sciences Center to talk about the return of Show Me Research Week, happening April 17-21 on the MU campus: "celebrate discovery!" (4:01) March 28, 2023