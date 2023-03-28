© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Major Kevin Cedervall, The Salvation Army & Walter Gassmann, Bond Life Sciences Center

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published March 28, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Major Kevin Cedervall
1 of 2  — Major Kevin Cedervall.jpg
Major Kevin Cedervall
Walter Gassmann
2 of 2  — Walter Gassmann.jpg
Walter Gassmann

2023 has been kind, thus far, to those who need The Salvation Army! MAJOR KEVIN CEDERVALL points to the success of programs at Harbor House as one reason; residents there are finding themselves with a place to call their own! Also, WALTER GASSMANN joins us from the Bond Life Sciences Center to talk about the return of Show Me Research Week, happening April 17-21 on the MU campus: "celebrate discovery!" (4:01) March 28, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsKevin CedervallThe Salvation ArmyWalter GassmannBond Life Sciences Center
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content