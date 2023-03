Paul Pepper: Angie Nickell/April Anderson, ParentLink & Karen Mareck Grundy, Mareck Center for Dance

Early childhood advocate, APRIL ANDERSON RAVERT, M.S., and ANGIE NICKELL, associate director of Kinship Caregiving, tell us about some of the *free* services provided by MU's long-running ParentLink program! Also, KAREN MARECK GRUNDY invites everyone to come and experience live dance and live original music at Mareck Center for Dance's next show, next weekend in Columbia! (4:37) March 29, 2023