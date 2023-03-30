Paul Pepper: Alex LaBrunerie, LaBrunerie Financial, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

The team at LaBrunerie Financial take their Oscar picks very seriously. That's because sometimes the Best Picture winner - the name of the film - is a direct reflection of the state of the current stock market. (Pressure, indeed: this year's winner was 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'!) Financial advisor ALEX LaBRUNERIE touches a bit on that, and also on the recent bank failures and what that means to you and me. March 30, 2023