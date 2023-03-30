© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Alex LaBrunerie, LaBrunerie Financial, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published March 30, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Alex LaBrunerie
1 of 1  — Alex LaBrunerie.jpg
Alex LaBrunerie

The team at LaBrunerie Financial take their Oscar picks very seriously. That's because sometimes the Best Picture winner - the name of the film - is a direct reflection of the state of the current stock market. (Pressure, indeed: this year's winner was 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'!) Financial advisor ALEX LaBRUNERIE touches a bit on that, and also on the recent bank failures and what that means to you and me. March 30, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAlex LaBrunerieLaBrunerie Financial
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
