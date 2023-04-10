Paul Pepper: Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way & Seth Howes, Show Me Research Week 2023

Is there a better time to quote Aristotle than during National Volunteer Month? Heart of Missouri United Way executive director ANDREW GRABAU doesn't seem to think so; after all, his agency, in 2022, logged over 9,000 hours of volunteer service. "What is the essence of life? To serve others and do good." Also, SETH HOWES, associate professor of German at Mizzou, continues the conversation about Show Me Research Week, happening next week on the MU campus! (4:11) April 10, 2023