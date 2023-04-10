© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way & Seth Howes, Show Me Research Week 2023

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published April 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Andrew Grabau
Andrew Grabau
Seth Howes
Seth Howes

Is there a better time to quote Aristotle than during National Volunteer Month? Heart of Missouri United Way executive director ANDREW GRABAU doesn't seem to think so; after all, his agency, in 2022, logged over 9,000 hours of volunteer service. "What is the essence of life? To serve others and do good." Also, SETH HOWES, associate professor of German at Mizzou, continues the conversation about Show Me Research Week, happening next week on the MU campus! (4:11) April 10, 2023

Tags
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
