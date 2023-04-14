© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Prof. Ai-Ling Lin, Alzheimer's Research Study & Lois Long, Missouri Haiku Project

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published April 14, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ai-Ling Lin
1 of 2  — Ai-Ling Lin.jpg
Ai-Ling Lin
Lois Long
2 of 2  — Lois Long.jpg
Lois Long

MU professor of radiology AI-LING LIN is looking for healthy people, aged 45-65, to participate in a research study that hopes to answer the question: "will sirolimus treatment improve MRI measures of brain function in individuals with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease." Also, LOIS LONG introduces us the Missouri Haiku Project, happening in conjunction with the Unbound Book Festival next weekend in Columbia! (4:40) April 14, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAi-Ling LinAlzheimer's DiseaseLois LongMissouri Haiku Project
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content