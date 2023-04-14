Paul Pepper: Prof. Ai-Ling Lin, Alzheimer's Research Study & Lois Long, Missouri Haiku Project

MU professor of radiology AI-LING LIN is looking for healthy people, aged 45-65, to participate in a research study that hopes to answer the question: "will sirolimus treatment improve MRI measures of brain function in individuals with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease." Also, LOIS LONG introduces us the Missouri Haiku Project, happening in conjunction with the Unbound Book Festival next weekend in Columbia! (4:40) April 14, 2023