Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong, "NOPA Month" & Trent Rash, The MOSY, "Firefly Music Festival"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published May 17, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Dayna Glanz
Dayna Glanz
Trent Rash
Trent Rash

Did you know that May is National Osteoporosis Prevention and Awareness Month? And did you also know that approximately 50 million people in the U.S. are affected (at some level) by #osteoporosis? Does your lifestyle put you at risk of being a part of this statistic? We ask OsteoStrong Columbia owner DAYNA GLANZ! Also, The Missouri Symphony is rebranding their popular Hot Summer Nights series with a new name this year! Executive director TRENT RASH is here to tell us what we can look forward to at the first-ever Firefly Music Festival. (4:50) May 17, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperDayna GlanzOsteoStrongTrent RashThe Missouri SymphonyFirefly Music Festival
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
