Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong, "NOPA Month" & Trent Rash, The MOSY, "Firefly Music Festival"

Did you know that May is National Osteoporosis Prevention and Awareness Month? And did you also know that approximately 50 million people in the U.S. are affected (at some level) by #osteoporosis? Does your lifestyle put you at risk of being a part of this statistic? We ask OsteoStrong Columbia owner DAYNA GLANZ! Also, The Missouri Symphony is rebranding their popular Hot Summer Nights series with a new name this year! Executive director TRENT RASH is here to tell us what we can look forward to at the first-ever Firefly Music Festival. (4:50) May 17, 2023