Paul Pepper: Kelly Hill and Angela Carson, Heart of Missouri CASA & Linda Brown, Olivet Church BBQ

Heart of Missouri CASA is hosting their annual 'Voices of Columbia' fundraiser in a new location this year! ANGELA CARSON and KELLY HILL tell us how the money raised (the goal is $50K!) will be spent. Also, LINDA REED BROWN invites everyone to the 65th annual Olivet Christian Church barbecue/fundraiser, happening June 10th in Columbia! Proceeds benefit a small number of local early-childhood learning centers. (5:35) May 23, 2023