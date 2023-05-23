© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Kelly Hill and Angela Carson, Heart of Missouri CASA & Linda Brown, Olivet Church BBQ

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published May 23, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Angela Carson and Kelly Hill
1 of 2  — Angela Carson and Kelly Hill.jpg
Angela Carson and Kelly Hill
Linda Reed Brown
2 of 2  — Linda Reed Brown.jpg
Linda Reed Brown

Heart of Missouri CASA is hosting their annual 'Voices of Columbia' fundraiser in a new location this year! ANGELA CARSON and KELLY HILL tell us how the money raised (the goal is $50K!) will be spent. Also, LINDA REED BROWN invites everyone to the 65th annual Olivet Christian Church barbecue/fundraiser, happening June 10th in Columbia! Proceeds benefit a small number of local early-childhood learning centers. (5:35) May 23, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperKelly HillAngela CarsonHeart of Missouri CASALinda Reed BrownOlivet Christian Church
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
