Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions opens "The Producers" & Renee Tyler, Fulton City Administrator

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published June 5, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
"It's really easy to break character, if you're not careful, when you're on stage." -- SARAH SICHT, director of 'The Producers: The Musical', on just how funny the show can be. See for yourself starting this Thursday, June 8 at Capital City Productions in Jefferson City! Additional guest: BEN MILLER | Also, meet Fulton's director of administration, RENEE TYLER. Renee tells us about this "quintessential small town," her role in its operation, and the award it hopes to win! (3:43) June 5, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsBen MillerSarah SichtCapital City ProductionsRenee TylerFulton
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
