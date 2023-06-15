© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Floor Vents" & Trent Rash, The MOSY, "Juneteenth Concert"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published June 15, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Scott Bradley
1 of 2  — Scott Bradley.jpg
Scott Bradley
Trent Rash
2 of 2  — Trent Rash.jpg
Trent Rash

Now this is a good idea: unsightly floor vent covers not on top (creating a potential trip hazard), but integrated into the hardwood floor itself. Guest: SCOTT BRADLEY, Carpet One Floor & Home general manager | Also, TRENT RASH invites everyone to The MOSY's third annual Juneteenth celebratory concert this Sunday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Find out who's scheduled to appear! (4:47) June 15, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
