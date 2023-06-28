© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Smrita Dorairajan, Padmini Dorairajan and Laya Anand, Kalanjali School of Indian Dance

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published June 28, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Padmini Dorairajan, Laya Anand, Smrita Dorairajan
1 of 1  — Padmini Dorairajan, Laya Anand, Smrita Dorairajan.jpg
Padmini Dorairajan, Laya Anand, Smrita Dorairajan

When LAYA ANAND was four years old, her mother, DR. SMRITA DORAIRAJAN, knew she was going to be a dancer. Nine years later, Laya's talents were recently put to the test during a one-woman performance that served as a graduation, of sorts, from the Kalanjali School of Classical Indian Dance. It's a school in which her mother is the current artistic director and *her* mother, PADMINI DORAIRAJAN, is the founding artistic director. June 28, 2023

Smrita Dorairajan, Kalanjali School of Indian Classical Dance
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
