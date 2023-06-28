Paul Pepper: Smrita Dorairajan, Padmini Dorairajan and Laya Anand, Kalanjali School of Indian Dance

When LAYA ANAND was four years old, her mother, DR. SMRITA DORAIRAJAN, knew she was going to be a dancer. Nine years later, Laya's talents were recently put to the test during a one-woman performance that served as a graduation, of sorts, from the Kalanjali School of Classical Indian Dance. It's a school in which her mother is the current artistic director and *her* mother, PADMINI DORAIRAJAN, is the founding artistic director. June 28, 2023