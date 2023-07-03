Paul Pepper: Tonya Linthacum, NP, High Risk Breast Clinic & Wilbur Lin, Music Director, MOSY

"When women come through the high risk breast program we, of course, teach them what to look for; we do a breast exam and make sure we don't feel anything and make sure they know how to do that." -- TONYA LINTHACUM, family nurse practitioner, Boone Medical Group High Risk Breast Clinic | Also, meet the new music director for The Missouri Symphony, WILBUR LIN! Wilbur tells us about the remaining three performances in the inaugural Firefly Music Festival. (4:38) July 3, 2023