Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Tonya Linthacum, NP, High Risk Breast Clinic & Wilbur Lin, Music Director, MOSY

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published July 3, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Tonya Linthacum, NP
1 of 2  — Tonya Linthacum.jpg
Tonya Linthacum, NP
Wilbur Lin
2 of 2  — Wilbur Lin.jpg
Wilbur Lin

"When women come through the high risk breast program we, of course, teach them what to look for; we do a breast exam and make sure we don't feel anything and make sure they know how to do that." -- TONYA LINTHACUM, family nurse practitioner, Boone Medical Group High Risk Breast Clinic | Also, meet the new music director for The Missouri Symphony, WILBUR LIN! Wilbur tells us about the remaining three performances in the inaugural Firefly Music Festival. (4:38) July 3, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsTonya LinthacumBoone Hospital CenterWilbur LinThe Missouri SymphonyFirefly Music Festival
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
