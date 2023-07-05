© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Joe Dillard and Brock Jones, "The Wayne Powers Story"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published July 5, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Brock Jones and Joe Dillard
1 of 1  — Brock Jones and Joe Dillard.jpg
Brock Jones and Joe Dillard

If you've not heard the story of Wayne Powers, you're going to want to settle in and listen because this is movie-quality kinda stuff. Really. In short: Mr. Powers was born near Blue Mound, Missouri, and was drafted into the Army in 1943 only to become a deserter, a husband, a father, and a man on the run from authorities - in that order. Guests: JOE DILLARD and BROCK JONES, co-authors of 'The Blue Mound Chronicles' July 5, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
