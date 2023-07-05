Paul Pepper: Joe Dillard and Brock Jones, "The Wayne Powers Story"

If you've not heard the story of Wayne Powers, you're going to want to settle in and listen because this is movie-quality kinda stuff. Really. In short: Mr. Powers was born near Blue Mound, Missouri, and was drafted into the Army in 1943 only to become a deserter, a husband, a father, and a man on the run from authorities - in that order. Guests: JOE DILLARD and BROCK JONES, co-authors of 'The Blue Mound Chronicles' July 5, 2023