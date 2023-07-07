Paul Pepper: Adam Brietzke, "Countdown to Kickoff" & Barry Lewis/Alvin Cobbins, "CROP Hunger Walk"

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri's "biggest fundraiser of the year," Countdown to Kickoff, is changing locations this year. Marketing director ADAM BRIETZKE tells us about the move to Midway Golf & Games, how much they hope to raise, and how you can get involved! Also, BARRY LEWIS and ALVIN COBBINS, Fifth Street Christian Church, encourage everyone to sign up now for the 28th annual CROP Hunger Walk, which will take place this September at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia! (4:06) July 7, 2023