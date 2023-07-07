© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Adam Brietzke, "Countdown to Kickoff" & Barry Lewis/Alvin Cobbins, "CROP Hunger Walk"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published July 7, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Adam Brietzke
1 of 2  — Adam Brietzke.jpg
Adam Brietzke
Barry Lewis and Alvin Cobbins
2 of 2  — Barry Lewis and Alvin Cobbins.jpg
Barry Lewis and Alvin Cobbins

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri's "biggest fundraiser of the year," Countdown to Kickoff, is changing locations this year. Marketing director ADAM BRIETZKE tells us about the move to Midway Golf & Games, how much they hope to raise, and how you can get involved! Also, BARRY LEWIS and ALVIN COBBINS, Fifth Street Christian Church, encourage everyone to sign up now for the 28th annual CROP Hunger Walk, which will take place this September at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia! (4:06) July 7, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAdam BrietzkeBig Brothers Big Sisters of Central MissouriBarry LewisAlvin CobbinsColumbia CROP Hunger Walk
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content