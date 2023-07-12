© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward, Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri, "Charging Ahead"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published July 12, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Nanette Ward
1 of 1  — Nanette Ward.jpg
Nanette Ward

Now in their 16th year, Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri is still going strong, having helped "hundreds" of people get away from trafficking of all kinds. Longtime volunteer NANETTE WARD is here to tell us about some of the more recent cases from right here in central Missouri, a few of the warning signs to be on the lookout for, and ways we can all get involved. July 12, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsNanette WardStop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content