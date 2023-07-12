Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward, Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri, "Charging Ahead"
Nanette Ward
Now in their 16th year, Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri is still going strong, having helped "hundreds" of people get away from trafficking of all kinds. Longtime volunteer NANETTE WARD is here to tell us about some of the more recent cases from right here in central Missouri, a few of the warning signs to be on the lookout for, and ways we can all get involved. July 12, 2023