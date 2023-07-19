Paul Pepper: Chuck Bay, Orr St. Farmers and Artisans Market & Steven Kirk, Missouri Pine Straw Co.

The summer season is well underway, and no place is that more evident than at the Orr Street Farmers and Artisans Market, which happens every Sunday behind the Wabash Station in Columbia. CHUCK BAY is here with just some of the items you'll find for sale each week! Also: have you ever heard of pine straw? If your answer is no, it's because you probably live in the midwest. That's according to STEVEN KIRK, who is the owner/operator of Missouri Pine Straw Company, the only producer of pine straw in the state! (4:19) July 19, 2023