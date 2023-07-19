© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox browser version 115 is currently causing issues with our online players. Please use a different browser if you are having problems
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Chuck Bay, Orr St. Farmers and Artisans Market & Steven Kirk, Missouri Pine Straw Co.

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published July 19, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Chuck Bay
1 of 2  — Chuck Bay.jpg
Chuck Bay
Steven Kirk
2 of 2  — Steven Kirk.jpg
Steven Kirk

The summer season is well underway, and no place is that more evident than at the Orr Street Farmers and Artisans Market, which happens every Sunday behind the Wabash Station in Columbia. CHUCK BAY is here with just some of the items you'll find for sale each week! Also: have you ever heard of pine straw? If your answer is no, it's because you probably live in the midwest. That's according to STEVEN KIRK, who is the owner/operator of Missouri Pine Straw Company, the only producer of pine straw in the state! (4:19) July 19, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsChuck BayOrr Street Farmers and Artisans MarketSteven KirkMissouri Pine Straw Company
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content