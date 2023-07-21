Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz and Heather Gehlert, OsteoStrong & Carol Davit, MPF, "Prairie Strips"

Cancer survivor and OsteoStrong Columbia member HEATHER GEHLERT tells us about her journey from diagnosis (and a "prevention mindset") to signing up for weekly strength training sessions at OsteoStrong: "it's more effective than traditional weight-bearing exercise." Additional guest: DAYNA GLANZ [From October 27, 2022] | Also, Missouri Prairie Foundation executive director CAROL DAVIT tells us why it's a win-win when farmers incorporate prairie strips - planting prairie plants amongst crops - into their farmland. (4:49) July 21, 2023