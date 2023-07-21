© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz and Heather Gehlert, OsteoStrong & Carol Davit, MPF, "Prairie Strips"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published July 21, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Carol Davit
1 of 2  — Carol Davit.jpg
Carol Davit
Dayna Glanz and Heather Gehlert
2 of 2  — Dayna Glanz and Heather Gelhert.jpg
Dayna Glanz and Heather Gehlert

Cancer survivor and OsteoStrong Columbia member HEATHER GEHLERT tells us about her journey from diagnosis (and a "prevention mindset") to signing up for weekly strength training sessions at OsteoStrong: "it's more effective than traditional weight-bearing exercise." Additional guest: DAYNA GLANZ [From October 27, 2022] | Also, Missouri Prairie Foundation executive director CAROL DAVIT tells us why it's a win-win when farmers incorporate prairie strips - planting prairie plants amongst crops - into their farmland. (4:49) July 21, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
