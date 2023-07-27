© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Drs. Philip Batson and Elizabeth Abe, Columbia Healthy Smiles, "Kids and the Dentist"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published July 27, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Drs. Elizabeth Abe and Philip Batson
1 of 1  — Drs. Elizabeth Abe and Philip Batson.jpg
Drs. Elizabeth Abe and Philip Batson

A child's first visit to the dentist can be a delicate situation. What happens at that first appointment? Is there anything a parent can do ahead of time? How often should they be coming for a check-up? And are any tears shed reserved only for the child? We've got answers to those questions and more courtesy of Columbia Healthy Smiles dentists PHILIP BATSON and ELIZABETH ABE, DDS, on today's show! July 27, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
