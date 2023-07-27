Paul Pepper: Drs. Philip Batson and Elizabeth Abe, Columbia Healthy Smiles, "Kids and the Dentist"

A child's first visit to the dentist can be a delicate situation. What happens at that first appointment? Is there anything a parent can do ahead of time? How often should they be coming for a check-up? And are any tears shed reserved only for the child? We've got answers to those questions and more courtesy of Columbia Healthy Smiles dentists PHILIP BATSON and ELIZABETH ABE, DDS, on today's show! July 27, 2023