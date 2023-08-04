© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Robert Ricketts, ITCOMO, "Cell Phone Secrets"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published August 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Robert Ricketts
Robert Ricketts

Anybody who watches NBC's 'Dateline' knows your cell phone knows a whole lot...about you. From who you last called or texted, to your latest internet search, to your location anywhere on earth, these everyday devices hold a lot of answers, for better or for worse. But how does it work? On today's show, ITCOMO's ROBERT RICKETTS pulls back the digital curtain on the modern cell phone. August 4, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
