Paul Pepper: Robert Ricketts, ITCOMO, "Cell Phone Secrets"

Anybody who watches NBC's 'Dateline' knows your cell phone knows a whole lot...about you. From who you last called or texted, to your latest internet search, to your location anywhere on earth, these everyday devices hold a lot of answers, for better or for worse. But how does it work? On today's show, ITCOMO's ROBERT RICKETTS pulls back the digital curtain on the modern cell phone. August 4, 2023