Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Drs. Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "Quitting Smoking"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published August 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Drs. Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri
1 of 1  — Drs. Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri.jpg
Drs. Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri

"Half a million people in the United States die each year due to smoking-related causes." So why do people do it and, more importantly, how do people quit? DRS. JEREMY JOHNSON and SATISH KALANJERI have an answer to both, telling us that the path to quitting can start with a simple phone call to Truman Veterans' Hospital. August 8, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsJeremy JohnsonSatish KalanjeriTruman Veterans' Hospitalsmoking
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
