Paul Pepper: Drs. Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "Quitting Smoking"
"Half a million people in the United States die each year due to smoking-related causes." So why do people do it and, more importantly, how do people quit? DRS. JEREMY JOHNSON and SATISH KALANJERI have an answer to both, telling us that the path to quitting can start with a simple phone call to Truman Veterans' Hospital. August 8, 2023