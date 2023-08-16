© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox browser version 115 is no longer causing issues with our online players. This has been fixed [August 3, 2023]
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong & Steve Litwiller, Missouri River Festival of the Arts

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published August 16, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Dayna Glanz
1 of 2  — Dayna Glanz.png
Dayna Glanz
Steve Litwiller
2 of 2  — Steve Litwiller.png
Steve Litwiller

OsteoStrong Columbia owner DAYNA GLANZ shares some of her members' own personal lifestyle choices, like eating a plant-based diet, that work well with OsteoStrong's non-pharmaceutical approach to improving bone density. Also, STEVE LITWILLER invites everyone to this year's three-day Missouri River Festival of the Arts! "When you get Kansas City professional musicians and St. Louis professional musicians who only play together that day...there's an energy, and that energy is palpable." (4:56) August 16, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsDayna GlanzOsteoStrongSteve LitwillerMissouri River Festival of the ArtsFriends of Historic Boonville
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content