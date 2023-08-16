Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong & Steve Litwiller, Missouri River Festival of the Arts

OsteoStrong Columbia owner DAYNA GLANZ shares some of her members' own personal lifestyle choices, like eating a plant-based diet, that work well with OsteoStrong's non-pharmaceutical approach to improving bone density. Also, STEVE LITWILLER invites everyone to this year's three-day Missouri River Festival of the Arts! "When you get Kansas City professional musicians and St. Louis professional musicians who only play together that day...there's an energy, and that energy is palpable." (4:56) August 16, 2023