Paul Pepper: Landlocked Opera and MOSY open "The Marriage of Figaro" & Nat'l Diaper Awareness Week

The Landlocked Opera now calls Columbia, Mo. home, and it's pretty good timing because, according to TRENT RASH, it's been awhile since The Missouri Symphony has staged a full-length opera! CHRISTINA RAY says the collaboration between the two couldn't have come at a better time: "we are here to find ways to innovate and collaborate so that we can move this art form into the present." Also, September 18 thru September 24 is National Diaper Awareness Week! First Chance for Children executive director GAY LITTEKEN is here to tell us why this week is so important to families in our community and how you can help: "1 in 2 families struggle to afford diapers for their children." (4:20) August 29, 2023