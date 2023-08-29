© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Landlocked Opera and MOSY open "The Marriage of Figaro" & Nat'l Diaper Awareness Week

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published August 29, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Trent Rash and Christina Ray
1 of 2  — Trent Rash and Christina Ray.jpg
Trent Rash and Christina Ray
Gay Litteken
2 of 2  — Gay Litteken.jpg
Gay Litteken

The Landlocked Opera now calls Columbia, Mo. home, and it's pretty good timing because, according to TRENT RASH, it's been awhile since The Missouri Symphony has staged a full-length opera! CHRISTINA RAY says the collaboration between the two couldn't have come at a better time: "we are here to find ways to innovate and collaborate so that we can move this art form into the present." Also, September 18 thru September 24 is National Diaper Awareness Week! First Chance for Children executive director GAY LITTEKEN is here to tell us why this week is so important to families in our community and how you can help: "1 in 2 families struggle to afford diapers for their children." (4:20) August 29, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperTrent RashThe MOSYChristina RayLandlocked OperaGay LittekenFirst Chance for ChildrenDiaper Drive
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content