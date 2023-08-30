© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dr. Philip Batson, DDS, Columbia Healthy Smiles, "Back to School Dental Checklist"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published August 30, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Philip Batson, DDS
Philip Batson, DDS

Columbia Healthy Smiles' DR. PHILIP BATSON, DDS, wants to make sure your kiddo(s), no matter the age, are going back to school with a mouth that's clean and healthy. For the younger group, that means making sure there's a balance in the kinds of snacks that they eat on a daily basis; for the older kids, that means maybe...braces? (GASP!) Wisdom teeth removal? (GASP!) August 30, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperPhilip BatsonColumbia Healthy Smilesdentistry
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
