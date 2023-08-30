Paul Pepper: Dr. Philip Batson, DDS, Columbia Healthy Smiles, "Back to School Dental Checklist"

Columbia Healthy Smiles' DR. PHILIP BATSON, DDS, wants to make sure your kiddo(s), no matter the age, are going back to school with a mouth that's clean and healthy. For the younger group, that means making sure there's a balance in the kinds of snacks that they eat on a daily basis; for the older kids, that means maybe...braces? (GASP!) Wisdom teeth removal? (GASP!) August 30, 2023