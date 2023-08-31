Paul Pepper: Dr. Anand Chockalingam and Charmane Ganaway, "A Weight Loss Story"
1 of 2 — Charmane Ganaway.jpg
Charmane Ganaway
2 of 2 — Dr. Anand Chockalingam.jpg
Dr. Anand Chockalingam
Truman VA cardiologist DR. ANAND CHOCKALINGAM's philosophy of smiling 20 times "every waking hour" is proving itself to be quite impactful. Just ask CHARMANE GANAWAY. Just a couple of years ago, Charmane weighed nearly 550 lbs. After a close call with heart failure, Charmane began working with Dr. Chockalingam and credits his approach to a change in behavior (i.e. a positive attitude, or "smiling") as the first step to losing nearly 260 lbs. August 31, 2023