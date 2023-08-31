© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dr. Anand Chockalingam and Charmane Ganaway, "A Weight Loss Story"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published August 31, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Charmane Ganaway
Charmane Ganaway
Dr. Anand Chockalingam
Dr. Anand Chockalingam

Truman VA cardiologist DR. ANAND CHOCKALINGAM's philosophy of smiling 20 times "every waking hour" is proving itself to be quite impactful. Just ask CHARMANE GANAWAY. Just a couple of years ago, Charmane weighed nearly 550 lbs. After a close call with heart failure, Charmane began working with Dr. Chockalingam and credits his approach to a change in behavior (i.e. a positive attitude, or "smiling") as the first step to losing nearly 260 lbs. August 31, 2023

