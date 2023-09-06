Paul Pepper: CCUA/Mizzou Botanic Garden 'Joe Gardener' Event & Capital City Productions' "Misery"

The 2023 Jacquelyn K. Jones Lecture series will play host to PBS host Joe Lamp'l, a.k.a. Joe Gardener, September 14th at Monsanto Auditorium on the MU campus! But that's not all! Joe will also be appearing at the Columbia Farmers Market the day before as a guest of Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. Registration is required. Get details on both events from today's guests, BILLY POLANSKY and PETE MILLIER! Also, meet KIMBERLEE JOHNSON, the actress behind Annie Wilkes in Capital City Productions' take on the Stephen King thriller 'Misery'. Limited runs in both Jefferson City and at the Lake of the Ozark start tomorrow! Additional guest: director BETH VOSSEN. (4:14) September 6, 2023