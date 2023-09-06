© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: CCUA/Mizzou Botanic Garden 'Joe Gardener' Event & Capital City Productions' "Misery"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published September 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Billy Polansky and Pete Millier
1 of 2  — Billy Polansky and Pete Millier.jpg
Billy Polansky and Pete Millier
Kimberlee Johnson and Beth Vossen
2 of 2  — Kimberlee Johnson and Beth Vossen.jpg
Kimberlee Johnson and Beth Vossen

The 2023 Jacquelyn K. Jones Lecture series will play host to PBS host Joe Lamp'l, a.k.a. Joe Gardener, September 14th at Monsanto Auditorium on the MU campus! But that's not all! Joe will also be appearing at the Columbia Farmers Market the day before as a guest of Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. Registration is required. Get details on both events from today's guests, BILLY POLANSKY and PETE MILLIER! Also, meet KIMBERLEE JOHNSON, the actress behind Annie Wilkes in Capital City Productions' take on the Stephen King thriller 'Misery'. Limited runs in both Jefferson City and at the Lake of the Ozark start tomorrow! Additional guest: director BETH VOSSEN. (4:14) September 6, 2023

Tags
September 2023-August 2024 Radio FriendsPaul PepperKimberlee JohnsonBeth VossenBilly PolanskyPete MillierCapital City ProductionsMizzou Botanic GardenColumbia Center for Urban Agriculture
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
