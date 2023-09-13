Paul Pepper: Ashley Switzer, Blitz Build '23 Pt. 3 & Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia

The date is nigh! Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity's Blitz Build 2023 - 4 homes in 10 days - will commence September 18 in north Columbia. ASHLEY SWITZER says volunteer opportunities of all kinds are still available for those interested in getting involved! Also, DAYNA GLANZ tells us about some additional high intensity exercises that work in tandem with OsteoStrong's spectrum machines that you can do at home. (4:23) September 13, 2023