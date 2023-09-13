© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Ashley Switzer, Blitz Build '23 Pt. 3 & Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published September 13, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ashley Switzer
1 of 2  — Ashley Switzer.jpg
Ashley Switzer
Dayna Glanz
2 of 2  — Dayna Glanz.jpg
Dayna Glanz

The date is nigh! Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity's Blitz Build 2023 - 4 homes in 10 days - will commence September 18 in north Columbia. ASHLEY SWITZER says volunteer opportunities of all kinds are still available for those interested in getting involved! Also, DAYNA GLANZ tells us about some additional high intensity exercises that work in tandem with OsteoStrong's spectrum machines that you can do at home. (4:23) September 13, 2023

Tags
September 2023-August 2024 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAshley SwitzerShow Me Central Habitat for HumanityDayna GlanzOsteoStrong
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content