Paul Pepper: Robert Wells, Concert Series Season Preview & Carolyn Sullivan, New Chapter Coaching

University Concert Series will play host to artists and performers from all over the world in 2023-2024! Director ROBERT WELLS says, "the bonus of this season is we're finally past the pandemic." The more tickets you buy, the cheaper they become! Also, New Chapter Coaching, LLC president/CEO CAROLYN SULLIVAN invites everyone to take part in the 2nd annual 'Together Towards Tomorrow', a non-profit leadership conference happening next month featuring Goodr founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston as its keynote speaker. (4:43) October 18, 2023