Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Robert Wells, Concert Series Season Preview & Carolyn Sullivan, New Chapter Coaching

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published October 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Robert Wells
1 of 2  — Robert Wells.jpg
Robert Wells
Carolyn Sullivan
2 of 2  — Carolyn Sullivan.jpg
Carolyn Sullivan

University Concert Series will play host to artists and performers from all over the world in 2023-2024! Director ROBERT WELLS says, "the bonus of this season is we're finally past the pandemic." The more tickets you buy, the cheaper they become! Also, New Chapter Coaching, LLC president/CEO CAROLYN SULLIVAN invites everyone to take part in the 2nd annual 'Together Towards Tomorrow', a non-profit leadership conference happening next month featuring Goodr founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston as its keynote speaker. (4:43) October 18, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
