Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Nancy Griggs, Piano Student Showcase 2023 & Ed Hanson, Calvary Episcopal Church Bazaar

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published October 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Nancy Griggs
1 of 2  — Nancy Griggs.jpg
Nancy Griggs
Ed Hanson
2 of 2  — Ed Hanson.jpg
Ed Hanson

Don't miss your chance to see 30 of the finest youth pianists this side of Highway 63 perform at the 2023 Piano Student Showcase in Columbia! NANCY GRIGGS says 60, 5-19 year-olds auditioned, half of which will get the chance to shine on stage at the Missouri Theatre next Sunday. Also, ED HANSON is back, this time representing Calvary Episcopal Church. They're hosting their annual All Saints Bazaar (famous for those collectible church mice) next Saturday for four hours only. (4:37) October 20, 2023

September 2023-August 2024 Paul PepperRadio FriendsNancy GriggsPiano Student ShowcaseThe MOSYEd HansonCalvary Episcopal Church Bazaar
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
