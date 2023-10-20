Paul Pepper: Nancy Griggs, Piano Student Showcase 2023 & Ed Hanson, Calvary Episcopal Church Bazaar

Don't miss your chance to see 30 of the finest youth pianists this side of Highway 63 perform at the 2023 Piano Student Showcase in Columbia! NANCY GRIGGS says 60, 5-19 year-olds auditioned, half of which will get the chance to shine on stage at the Missouri Theatre next Sunday. Also, ED HANSON is back, this time representing Calvary Episcopal Church. They're hosting their annual All Saints Bazaar (famous for those collectible church mice) next Saturday for four hours only. (4:37) October 20, 2023