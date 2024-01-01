8:50 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Monday-Friday

"The Daily Blend with AC," hosted by The COMO 411's Adonica Coleman, debuts Monday, Feb. 5, on KBIA 91.3 FM. Coleman's first guest: longtime TV and radio host Paul Pepper. "The Daily Blend" takes the previous broadcast spot of Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.

Listen to "The Daily Blend with AC" at 8:50 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays over-the-air or watch online at kbia.org. "The Daily Blend" on Thursdays and Fridays are hosted Trevor Grandin, T'Keyah Thomas, and Darren Hellwege and available over-the-air on KBIA 91.3 FM and streaming online.

