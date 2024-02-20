The Daily Blend w/ AC: TEDx Walnut Street & "When She Votes" Kickoff Event
1 of 2 — Melita Walker and Eryca Neville.jpg
Melita Walker and Eryca Neville
2 of 2 — Marilyn McLeod and Mary Ratliff.jpg
Maryiln McLeod and Mary Ratliff
Dr. Melita Walker and Dr. Eryca Neville tell us why the theme of this weekend's TEDx Walnut Street event is 'Fostering Inclusive Communities', and who you're going to see on stage! Also, Marilyn McLeod and Mary Ratliff are here to invite everyone to a free kickoff event for 'When She Votes' this Saturday in Columbia! February 20, 2024