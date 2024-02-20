© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: TEDx Walnut Street & "When She Votes" Kickoff Event

By Travis McMillen
Published February 20, 2024 at 8:50 AM CST
Melita Walker and Eryca Neville
1 of 2  — Melita Walker and Eryca Neville.jpg
Melita Walker and Eryca Neville
Marilyn McLeod and Mary Ratliff
2 of 2  — Marilyn McLeod and Mary Ratliff.jpg
Maryiln McLeod and Mary Ratliff

Dr. Melita Walker and Dr. Eryca Neville tell us why the theme of this weekend's TEDx Walnut Street event is 'Fostering Inclusive Communities', and who you're going to see on stage! Also, Marilyn McLeod and Mary Ratliff are here to invite everyone to a free kickoff event for 'When She Votes' this Saturday in Columbia! February 20, 2024

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemantedxMary RatliffMarilyn McLeodMelita Walkereryca neville
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and The Daily Blend with AC.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Related Content