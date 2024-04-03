The Daily Blend w/ AC: Habitat for Humanity Garage Sale & Olivet Christian Church Carnival

Broadway Christian Church is hoping to raise $30K for Habitat for Humanity during their 34th annual garage sale, happening this Saturday in Columbia. It's not too late to donate items! Guests: John and Linda Poehlmann | Also, Olivet Christian Church is hosting an "old-fashioned, low tech" carnival fundraiser in honor of their 150th anniversary later this month. Pastor Natalie Dixon Crewell says it's on, rain or shine! April 3, 2024