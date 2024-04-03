© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Habitat for Humanity Garage Sale & Olivet Christian Church Carnival

By Travis McMillen
Published April 3, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT
John and Linda Poehlmann
1 of 2  — John and Linda Poehlmann.jpg
John and Linda Poehlmann
Natalie Dixon Crewell
2 of 2  — Natalie Dixon Crewell.jpg
Natalie Dixon Crewell

Broadway Christian Church is hoping to raise $30K for Habitat for Humanity during their 34th annual garage sale, happening this Saturday in Columbia. It's not too late to donate items! Guests: John and Linda Poehlmann | Also, Olivet Christian Church is hosting an "old-fashioned, low tech" carnival fundraiser in honor of their 150th anniversary later this month. Pastor Natalie Dixon Crewell says it's on, rain or shine! April 3, 2024

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanJohn PoehlmannLinda PoehlmannBroadway Christian Churchhabitat for humanityNatalie Dixon CrewellOlivet Christian Church
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and The Daily Blend with AC.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Related Content