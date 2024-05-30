© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Katy Adkins and Ashley Young, "Hope for Heroes 5K"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published May 30, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT
Katy Adkins and Ashley Young
Katy Adkins and Ashley Young

"When we did a recent study, we recognized that around 1 in 5 households that we serve included a veteran, so veterans are more likely to experience hunger, and so helping them in this way is incredibly important to us." -- Katy Adkins, The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, on the significance of the Hope for Heroes 5K, a partnership with Masonic Home of Missouri. (Additional guest: Ashley Young.) May 30, 2024

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
