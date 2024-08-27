The Daily Blend w/ AC: Hockman Interiors Tiger Tailgate Fashion Show (and Mimosa Bar)
1 of 1 — Hockman Fashion Show.jpg
Hockman Interiors Fashion Show
Your basic black and gold outfit will always be in style on game day, but if you want to turn a few heads, check out these fashions available now at Hockman Interiors in Columbia! And then what's a tailgate with mimosas? Graceful Spirits will hook you up - all you gotta do is reserve your spot! Guests: Sherry Hockman and Grace Jacobs August 27, 2024