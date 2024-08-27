© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Hockman Interiors Tiger Tailgate Fashion Show (and Mimosa Bar)

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 27, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT
Your basic black and gold outfit will always be in style on game day, but if you want to turn a few heads, check out these fashions available now at Hockman Interiors in Columbia! And then what's a tailgate with mimosas? Graceful Spirits will hook you up - all you gotta do is reserve your spot! Guests: Sherry Hockman and Grace Jacobs August 27, 2024

Adonica Coleman Sherry Hockman Hockman Interiors Graceful Spirits Grace Jacobs
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
