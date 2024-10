If 'Yo! MTV Raps' was can't-miss television back in the day, you won't want to miss P.E.A.C.E.'s (People Embracing Another Choice Effectively) 2nd annual Name That Tune fundraiser TONIGHT, Oct. 24 at The Blue Note in Columbia! P.E.A.C.E. president Craig Brumfield joins us with details, and maybe a little ribbing of AC for losing last year's competition. October 24, 2024