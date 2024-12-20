© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Tyson Hunt & Ryan Schultz, Candy Cane Crib at Logboat Brewery (On location)

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published December 20, 2024 at 8:50 AM CST
Ryan Schultz and Tyson Hunt
1 of 1  — Candy Cane Crib.jpg
Ryan Schultz and Tyson Hunt

We’re at Logboat Brewing Company with co-founder Tyson Hunt and Candy Cane Crib creator Ryan Schultz to hear the story of how 400,000 red and white (and a few green) lights came to adorn the popular two-story brewery located on Fay St. in Columbia. If you haven’t been by, it’s a great place to bring the whole family this holiday season. December 20, 2024

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ AC Adonica Coleman Logboat Brewing Company Candy Cane Crib Ryan Schultz Tyson Hunt On location
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
