Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Danielle Burrow and Nicole Adair, Day Dreams Foundation

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published December 23, 2024 at 8:50 AM CST
Danielle Burrow and Nicole Adair
1 of 1  — Danielle Burrow and Nicole Adair.jpg
Danielle Burrow and Nicole Adair

Fundraising is key to Day Dreams Foundation's success in awarding scholarships to children ages 5-18 in our community. On today's show, we hear from Nicole Adair, a former Day Dreams parent, and board member Danielle Burrow: "we're just trying to get the word out there so we can raise as much this CoMo Gives season, so in 2025 we can hit the ground running." December 23, 2024

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
