The Daily Blend w/ AC: Chuck Bay, Boonslick Chordbusters, "Singing Valentines 2025"
1 of 1 — Chuck Bay.jpg
Chuck Bay
Chuck Bay wants to be your "ambassador of love" - with song, of course. Chuck is a member of the Boonslick Chordbusters, and this Valentine's Day they're offering up their unique skills to anyone who wants a barbershop quartet to come and sing to their special someone. If you've not heard the Chordbusters perform, we've got a clip from the past to whet your appetite. February 4, 2025