Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Chuck Bay, Boonslick Chordbusters, "Singing Valentines 2025"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published February 4, 2025 at 8:50 AM CST
Chuck Bay
1 of 1  — Chuck Bay.jpg
Chuck Bay

Chuck Bay wants to be your "ambassador of love" - with song, of course. Chuck is a member of the Boonslick Chordbusters, and this Valentine's Day they're offering up their unique skills to anyone who wants a barbershop quartet to come and sing to their special someone. If you've not heard the Chordbusters perform, we've got a clip from the past to whet your appetite. February 4, 2025

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanChuck BayBoone County HamsBoonslick ChordbustersSinging Valentines
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
