KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Dr. Brian Mitchell, who will be on campus Oct. 13th to give a keynote address as the conference on Peace and Security in Africa and the African Diaspora. They discuss his topic, "Burying The Sins Of Our Collective Past: Why Rewriting And Covering Up Difficult History Doesn't Work." Mitchell is Director of Research and Interpretation at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, IL.