Thinking Back: Preservation of Boone County's Easley Store

By Darren Hellwege
Published October 24, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT
Photo of Easley Store at Boone County Historical Society
Boone County Historical Society
The Easley Store now stands proudly at Boone Junction at the Boone County Historical Society in Columbia's Nifong Park

KBIA's Darren Hellwege in a conversation from several years ago with local historian David Sapp as the Boone County Historical Society worked towards preservation of the Easley Store, an old general store in the small town of Easley, about 14 miles south of Columbia. Nearly lost to the years, and the great flood of 1993, the store is now restored and is part of the Boone Village exhibit at the Historical Society at Nifong Park in Columbia.

Thinking Out Loud Thinking Back
Darren Hellwege
"The Voice Of Columbia," Darren Hellwege has hosted NPR's “Morning Edition” for over 30 years on KBIA, and serves as host/producer of the award-winning “Thinking Out Loud” programs. He also hosts “Vox Humana” on Classical 90.5 FM. Darren is also a marketing representative for KBIA and Classical 90.5, helping businesses connect with their customers using public radio.
