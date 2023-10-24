Thinking Back: Preservation of Boone County's Easley Store

KBIA's Darren Hellwege in a conversation from several years ago with local historian David Sapp as the Boone County Historical Society worked towards preservation of the Easley Store, an old general store in the small town of Easley, about 14 miles south of Columbia. Nearly lost to the years, and the great flood of 1993, the store is now restored and is part of the Boone Village exhibit at the Historical Society at Nifong Park in Columbia.