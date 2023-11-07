Thinking Out Loud: Upcoming Events at State Historical Society

KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Beth Pike and Laura Jolley of State Historial Society of Missouri about two events coming next Tuesday. First, at noon, is "Following The Paper Trail of Dewey and Danforth" about what can be learned in the archival papers of two Missouri legislators, Dewey Short and John Danforth. That will be followed at 6 with an event including a screening of "Generations: African-American Exoerience In Springfield And The Ozarks" from Ozarks Public Television.