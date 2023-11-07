© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Thinking Out Loud

Thinking Out Loud: Upcoming Events at State Historical Society

By Darren Hellwege
Published November 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST
Official portrait of US Rep. Dewey Short, Republican of Missouri
State Historical Society of Missouri
Rep. Dewey Short, R-Missouri

KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Beth Pike and Laura Jolley of State Historial Society of Missouri about two events coming next Tuesday. First, at noon, is "Following The Paper Trail of Dewey and Danforth" about what can be learned in the archival papers of two Missouri legislators, Dewey Short and John Danforth. That will be followed at 6 with an event including a screening of "Generations: African-American Exoerience In Springfield And The Ozarks" from Ozarks Public Television.

