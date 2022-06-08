Views of the News: Columbia Daily Tribune announces daily delivery to continue

The Columbia Daily Tribune’s parent company says it’s ‘calling an audible’ and holding off on next month’s planned reduction in print production while it analyzes data and subscriber feedback. Also, covering the deaths of two prominent local attorneys, the start of the January 6 hearings, and CNN’s move to break up with breaking news. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Damon Kiesow and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.