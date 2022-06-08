© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: Columbia Daily Tribune announces daily delivery to continue

Published June 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT
Amy Simons
The Columbia Daily Tribune’s parent company says it’s ‘calling an audible’ and holding off on next month’s planned reduction in print production while it analyzes data and subscriber feedback. Also, covering the deaths of two prominent local attorneys, the start of the January 6 hearings, and CNN’s move to break up with breaking news. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Damon Kiesow and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
