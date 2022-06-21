© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Social media companies crack down on Greitens campaign ad

Published June 21, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens released a new campaign ad urging violence against other Republicans. Social media companies are limiting its exposure due to its violent message as other candidates call for his removal from the ballot.

Rudy Keller, Missouri Independent: “Eric Greitens ad touts ‘hunting permit’ for GOP rivals in Missouri U.S. Senate race

Kurt Erickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “Gun-wielding Greitens releases violent ad targeting other Republicans

Daniel Desrochers, Kansas City Star: “Social media companies take down, flag Greitens’ people-hunting video

Becky Sullivan, NPR: “A Missouri Senate candidate holds a shotgun and calls for ‘RINO hunting’ in a new ad

Chris Cillizza, CNN: “This GOP Senate candidate just released a video calling for some Republicans to be hunted

Alan Feuer, New York Times: “In ad, shotgun-toting Greitens asks voters to go ‘RINO hunting’

Amy B. Wang, Washington Post: “Greitens slammed for ‘RINO hunting’ campaign ad

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Banned by Facebook and flagged by Twitter, a disturbing political ad sends a dangerous message

Bill Donahue, Washington Post: “The rise and cost of He-Man politics

AP hires a democracy editor

Nicole Meir, Associated Press: “Tom Verdin named democracy editor

Clare Duffy, CNN: “Being the Associated Press’ decision to appoint a democracy editor: ‘This is a very crucial beat’

Colbert crew arrested in DC

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Production team with ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ arrested in House building

Alex Weprin, The Hollywood Reporter: “’Late Show’ staffers arrested for unlawful entry at U.S. Capitol after taping Triumph the Insult Comic Dog skit

Vimal Patel & Mike Ives, New York Times: “’Late Show’ production team arrested at U.S. Capitol while filming television student

Daniel Kreps, Rolling Stone: “’Late Show’ staffers, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog arrested for unlawful entry at U.S. Capitol

William Earl, Variety: “’Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ production team detained at Capitol after filming interviews

Adam Sabes & Chat Pergram, Fox News: “US Capitol Police arrest Stephen Colbert staffers at House office building, charged with illegal entry

Mystery on Fleet Street

Mark Landler, New York Times: “The mystery of Fleet Street: An article on Boris Johnson vanishes

Noa Hoffman & Alain Tolhurst, Politics Home: “Number 10 intervened before Carrie Johnson job story pulled from The Times

Rowena Mason & Jim Waterson, The Guardian: “Carrie Johnson and the curious case of the vanishing Times story

PA Media and Press Gazette: “Carrie Johnson story in Times pulled after No. 10 spoke to newspaper

The New European: “Mystery surrounds Times exclusive claiming Boris Johnson wanted to give Carrie Symonds a £100,000 role

Andrew Woodcock, The Independent: “Carriegate: No 10 admits pressuring The Times to drop Carrie Johnson story

Jim Waterson, Rowena Mason & Aubrey Allegretti, The Guardian: “No 10 confirms it asked the Times to drop Carrie Johnson story

Extraditing Julian Assange
Jamie Grierson & Ben Quinn, The Guardian: “Julian Assange’s extradition from UK to US approved by home secretary

Tara John, Sugam Pokharel & Claudia Rebaza, CNN: “Julian Assange’s extradition to US approved by UK government

Editorial, The Guardian: “The Guardian view on Julian Assange’s extradition: a bad day for journalism

