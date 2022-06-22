Views of the News: Social media companies crack down on Greitens campaign ad

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens released a new campaign ad urging violence against other Republicans. Social media companies are limiting its exposure due to its violent message as other candidates call for his removal from the ballot. Also, the arrest of ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ crew members in a U.S. House office building, and the mystery of a story pulled from the Times of London about Boris Johnson. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.