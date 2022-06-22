© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: Social media companies crack down on Greitens campaign ad

Published June 22, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT
Amy Simons
Amy Simons

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens released a new campaign ad urging violence against other Republicans. Social media companies are limiting its exposure due to its violent message as other candidates call for his removal from the ballot. Also, the arrest of ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ crew members in a U.S. House office building, and the mystery of a story pulled from the Times of London about Boris Johnson. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

